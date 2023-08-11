Berenberg Bank Raises Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 140

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Centrica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Centrica stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.14. 1,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

