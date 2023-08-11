Berenberg Bank Raises Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CPYYY
Centrica Trading Down 0.6 %
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.