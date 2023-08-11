BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $43.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

BRBR stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.