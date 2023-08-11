Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,328,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,466,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $217.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.