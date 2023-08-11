Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $180.38. 3,827,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,657. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

