Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,761 shares of company stock worth $76,197,764. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.79. 962,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,114. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

