Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 329 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPUS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,072. The firm has a market cap of $471.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

