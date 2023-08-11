Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

In other news, insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Barings BDC by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

