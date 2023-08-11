Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
BKQNY stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.12.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of Queensland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.
