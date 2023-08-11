Bank of America Downgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Underperform

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

DEI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 382,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 494,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

