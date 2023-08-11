Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Backblaze Stock Down 1.6 %

Backblaze stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 172,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a negative net margin of 63.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,295,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 94,943 shares of company stock valued at $435,010 in the last 90 days. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 451,851 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

