B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Whitestone REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Whitestone REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

NYSE WSR opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

