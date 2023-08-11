Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 5,200 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,116,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $628,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $452,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.1 %

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 99,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,895. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

