Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 42,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,164,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,868,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.
- On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.
- On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $452,100.00.
- On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38.
Travelzoo Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TZOO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
