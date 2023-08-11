Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.70. 13,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 38,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Azitra Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Azitra

In other Azitra news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,747,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

