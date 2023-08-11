Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZTA. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Get Azenta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Azenta

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,036. Azenta has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Azenta will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.