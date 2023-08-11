AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stephens

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.24.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.