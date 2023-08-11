Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Given New $1.70 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.70 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

