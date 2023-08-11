Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,986 shares during the quarter. Avient accounts for about 2.6% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Avient worth $81,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. 429,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.