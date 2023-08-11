Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.93% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $28,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 283,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,587. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

