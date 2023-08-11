Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $753.00 million-$756.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTA. Benchmark cut their price target on Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:AVTA traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 719,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $796.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Avantax has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantax will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

