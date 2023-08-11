Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) CEO Gregory J. Divis Buys 10,000 Shares

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 876,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.43. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

