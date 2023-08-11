AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.37. 31,206,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,697,504. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

