Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE AI traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,711. The company has a current ratio of 99.27, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.15 and a one year high of C$12.72. The company has a market cap of C$502.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.61.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 82.66% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of C$23.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.2518919 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

