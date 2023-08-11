Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Atreca alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Atreca

Atreca Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $0.88 on Friday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 509,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

(Get Free Report

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.