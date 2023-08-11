Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. 172,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,285. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

