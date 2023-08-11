Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

LON AJG opened at GBX 174 ($2.22) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £71.54 million and a PE ratio of 30.79. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 153 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 193 ($2.47).

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

