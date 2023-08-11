Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance
LON AJG opened at GBX 174 ($2.22) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £71.54 million and a PE ratio of 30.79. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 153 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 193 ($2.47).
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
