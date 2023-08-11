Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 80,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,514,136.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Asana by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

