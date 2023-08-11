Arvinas, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.70) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Arvinas has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

