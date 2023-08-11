Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. 769,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,073. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

