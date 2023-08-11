Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARKO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 213,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,968. Arko has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Arko had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arko will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,695,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Arko by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,582,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 586,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,867,000 after buying an additional 79,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 155,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arko by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 163,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

