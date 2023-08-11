Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,380,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 942,920 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $11.60.

ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arhaus by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

