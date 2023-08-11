Ardor (ARDR) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

