Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.71. Approximately 193,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 449,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $778.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,185,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.