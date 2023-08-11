Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 10,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,010. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.45). Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

