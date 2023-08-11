AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Xiangwei Gong Sells 3,000 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

ATR opened at $122.25 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

