AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE APP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,324. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 620.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. State Street Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $22,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,271 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $15,469,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.