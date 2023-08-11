Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $544,500.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 304,978 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 153,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

