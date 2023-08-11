Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APLE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 1,327,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,032. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.