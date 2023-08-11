Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

NYSE APGB remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Friday. 5,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $20,002,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 214,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

