Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance
NYSE APGB remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Friday. 5,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,940,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $20,002,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II
About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.
See Also
