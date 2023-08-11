Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 6%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 1,012,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,581,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $13,268,857 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after buying an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

