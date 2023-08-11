Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,699 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 3.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.37% of AON worth $240,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in AON by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON opened at $317.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.55.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

