Analyzing EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

EverCommerce has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EverCommerce and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 1 2 6 0 2.56 CS Disco 1 6 5 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

EverCommerce presently has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. CS Disco has a consensus price target of $11.21, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Given EverCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than CS Disco.

This table compares EverCommerce and CS Disco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $651.11 million 3.13 -$59.82 million ($0.28) -38.79 CS Disco $133.85 million 4.74 -$70.76 million ($1.35) -7.88

EverCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -8.49% -5.52% -3.15% CS Disco -59.23% -33.21% -29.14%

Summary

EverCommerce beats CS Disco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. In addition, the company offers DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; and DISCO Request, a solution that process requests and subpoenas. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

