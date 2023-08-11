Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE EDR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,299. The stock has a market cap of C$768.95 million, a PE ratio of -400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.55. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

