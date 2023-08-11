Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fluence Energy (FLNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) recently:

8/11/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $44.00.

7/27/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $29.00 to $40.00.

7/14/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2023 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $32.00.

6/21/2023 – Fluence Energy is now covered by analysts at Johnson Rice. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

