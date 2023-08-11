Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.13. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.0 %

Landstar System stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.75. 3,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.16. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $208.62.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 298.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,528,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

