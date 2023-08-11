Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.46

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $10.72. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 27,902 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $124.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 311,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

