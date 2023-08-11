Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Releases Earnings Results

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMPX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.