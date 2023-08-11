Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of AMPH traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. 1,184,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,394.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,394.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

