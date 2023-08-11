Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -209.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,873,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after buying an additional 1,146,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

