American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 2,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,434. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

